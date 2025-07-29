Menu

Canada

CNE receives record-breaking 54K job applications amid high youth unemployment

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted July 29, 2025 11:45 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Canada’s climbing youth unemployment could cost country billions'
Health Matters: Canada’s climbing youth unemployment could cost country billions
WATCH: Canada's climbing youth unemployment could cost the country billions – Nov 19, 2024
As the summer job hunt intensifies, one of the city’s biggest hiring events is set to draw thousands of people.

With youth unemployment reaching some of the highest levels seen in decades, thousands of job seekers are expected to attend the Canadian National Exhibition’s annual job fair on Wednesday at the Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place.

In a statement released by the CNE, they say they’ve already received a record-breaking 54,000 online applications for more than 5,000 seasonal positions, marking the highest number in its history.

The overwhelming response is a reflection of echoes from youth regarding the challenging labour market.

According to Statistics Canada, the national unemployment rate for Canadians aged 14 to 24 is hovering around 14 percent, and in Ontario, nearly one in four teens between the ages of 14 and 19 is currently unemployed.

The job fair, which officially opens to candidates at 11 a.m., offers opportunities across a range of roles, including food service, retail, games, midway operations and customer service. CNE partners and vendors will be conducting in-person interviews throughout the day.

With the CNE’s opening day fast approaching on Aug. 15, organizers say the hiring event plays a key role in preparing for the fair’s return.

Last year, 81 per cent of CNE staff identified as youth aged 14 to 29; 78 per cent identified as visible minorities, and 15 per cent identified as living with a disability.

The CNE remains one of the city’s largest seasonal employers, generating approximately $112 million in economic activity for the Greater Toronto Area and $143 million for Ontario each year when in full operation.

In 2024, the CNE drew nearly 1.5 million visitors over its 18-day run, following a record-breaking year in 2023 that saw attendance top 1.6 million.

