Fatal shooting in Hamilton leaves 25-year-old man dead, police looking for suspect

Hamilton police are investigating a fatal shooting in Dundas, Ont., that left a 25-year-old man dead Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the area of 77 Governors Road shortly after 5:00 p.m. following multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire.

When they arrived, they found the victim, identified as Zachary Shuman of Dundas, unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A grey Dodge Ram registered to Shuman was found nearby.

Police say a blue Ford Edge was seen fleeing the area following the shooting. The vehicle has not been recovered, and investigators are asking anyone with information about the SUV or its driver to come forward.

Police are urging members of the public who were in the area between 4:45 p.m. and 5:10 p.m. to check their CCTV or dashcam footage for anything suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.