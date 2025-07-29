Menu

Canada

Africville descendants show support for longtime protester Eddie Carvery

By Angela Capobianco Global News
Posted July 29, 2025 5:00 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Africville descendants show support for long-time protester Eddie Carvery after he receives parking ticket'
Africville descendants show support for long-time protester Eddie Carvery after he receives parking ticket
WATCH: Descendants of Africville came out in support of long-time protester and resident, Eddie Carvery, after he was issued a parking ticket. They say the ticket is just the beginning of what they suspect will become an eviction – reigniting longstanding concerns within the community. Angela Capobianco reports.
Former Africville residents and their descendants are rallying behind longtime protester Eddie Carvery.

Carvery’s grandson, Eddie Carvery III, says watching his grandfather get threatened with eviction after living on the old Africville site for years is frustrating.

“I can’t find the words to justify how I feel because I saw my grandfather and I’ve only seen him defeated like that one time before, and that’s when his other protest site was demolished after he had a major heart attack,” he said.

“Why come for this man when he’s at his lowest? It shouldn’t be, right? It’s heartbreaking.”

The elder Carvery has been protesting on the site where the community used to stand since 1970, and has been issued various eviction notices during his time.

Most recently, he was issued a parking ticket on July 14 after the Africville Museum requested it be issued — saying his trailer has been on their property for four years.

Carvery III says it’s really impacted his grandfather, especially given his recent medical diagnosis.

“That’s very sad for somebody who spent 50 plus years by himself fighting for the people,” he said.

‘It’s like he was defeated.”

While it’s only a parking ticket, for the organizer of Monday’s rally, there’s more to it.

“Essentially, it is an eviction notice, although a lot of people will tell you that it’s semantics,” said Stephanie Daye, an elder and land rights advocate.

“But I think that it was a very sneaky and underhanded way to address what they see as a problem.”

Trending Now

As of Monday morning, the municipality cancelled the ticket and informed the museum it was working on letting Carvery know.

A spokesperson for Halifax Regional Municipality told Global News that due to a lack of identification number and inspection sticker, the trailer could not legally be tied to Carvery.

As for Carvery, he says he’s determined to keep fighting for Africville.

“I’m here. I’m not going to quit,” he said, adding he’s looking for reparations and the land of Africville to be returned to the community.

“I’m not going away. And I’m not going to allow them to take my shell. Providing they do that, they’re going to have to put me in jail.”

The Africville Museum did not respond to Global News’ request for comment by deadline.

