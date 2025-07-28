Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Potential Alberta separation referendum question referred to judge for approval

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2025 4:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '55% of Canadians understand Alberta separatism: poll'
55% of Canadians understand Alberta separatism: poll
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A potential referendum question on Alberta separating from Canada has been referred to a judge for confirmation that the question doesn’t violate the Constitution.

The proposed Alberta separatism question seeks a yes or no answer to whether people agree with the province becoming a sovereign country and ceasing to be part of Canada.

Alberta’s chief electoral officer says in a news release that provincial laws require potential referendum questions to respect more than 30 sections of the Constitution, including the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Click to play video: 'Albertans speak about separatist sentiments on Canada Day'
Albertans speak about separatist sentiments on Canada Day
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The potential referendum question was submitted to the electoral officer earlier this month by Mitch Sylvestre, an executive with the Alberta Prosperity Project who has been touring the province promoting independence.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

If approved, Sylvestre would need to collect 177,000 signatures in four months to put the question of Alberta separation on a ballot.

In June, Alberta’s electoral officer approved a competing question that seeks to have Alberta make it official policy that the province will never separate from Canada.

— More to come…

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices