Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Halifax optometrist’s murder leaves co-workers shaken as killer gets life sentence

By Rebecca Lau & Ella Macdonald Global News
Posted July 28, 2025 4:03 pm
2 min read
Tony Nader, 55, was attacked at an optometry office in downtown Halifax on Dec. 30, 2021. View image in full screen
Tony Nader, 55, was attacked at an optometry office in downtown Halifax on Dec. 30, 2021. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Nova Scotia man has been sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison, with no chance of parole for 25 years, in the shocking stabbing death of a man inside a downtown Halifax optometry office in 2021.

Cymon Cormier, 28, was found guilty of first-degree murder in June, after a judge rejected his defence that he was not criminally responsible on account of a mental disorder (NCRMD).

The attack, which was described in Justice Christa M. Brothers’s decision as “frenzied” and “relentless,” claimed the life of 55-year-old Tony Nader, an optometrist who had at one time been in a relationship with Cormier’s mother.

The court previously heard how Nader was assisting a customer on Dec. 30, 2021, at a Brunswick Street optometry office when Cormier walked in and began stabbing him.

Story continues below advertisement

“Something that nobody could have anticipated, could have seen coming. And it really had a profound impact on everyone, ” said Nova Scotia Crown attorney, Scott Morrison.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Nader’s former co-worker, Victoria Peterson, recounted the attack in her victim impact statement.

She wrote that even now, the sound of sirens still gives her chills as she remembers that morning when she stood between Nader and the front door, waiting for help to arrive.

Nader later died in hospital.

Tony Nader, 55, was fatally stabbed at work at an optometry office in Halifax in December 2021. He is being remembered by friends and family as a devoted family man who loved music. View image in full screen
Tony Nader, 55, was fatally stabbed at work at an optometry office in Halifax in December 2021. He is being remembered by friends and family as a devoted family man who loved music. Dominic Nader/Facebook
Trending Now

She wrote that Nader will always be remembered as “that rare type of person who brought warmth to everyone he encountered.”

“I can’t imagine someone less deserving of what happened to him,” she added.

Story continues below advertisement

The court heard how Nader was a proud husband and father of two, who was described by friends as kind, compassionate and witty.

He was also a lifelong musician and had worked at Insight Optometry for 25 years.

“I think Mr. Cormier offered a few different justifications for what he did that day, what was motivating him,” said Morrison.

“But in terms of what the bottom-line motivation was for Mr. Cormier — I think that will be almost impossible to ever prove.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices