Politics

Winnipeg selects developers for 5 new housing initiatives

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 28, 2025 3:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'City, feds, pledge $58.5M to new housing in Winnipeg'
City, feds, pledge $58.5M to new housing in Winnipeg
RELATED: The municipal and federal governments are teaming up to help fund new home construction in Winnipeg. – Feb 10, 2025
The City of Winnipeg says five new affordable housing sites are another step closer to reality.

The city announced Monday that it has chosen developers for the sites as part of a project through the federal government’s Housing Accelerator Fund.

The projects — to be located on Tache Avenue, Osborne Street, Pembina Highway and two on Watt Street — are expected to create almost 700 new housing units. Of those units, 270 will be considered affordable housing.

The city said it didn’t receive any viable interest in a sixth site, on William Avenue, and will find another use for that land.

“Winnipeg needs more housing, and we need it quickly,” Mayor Scott Gillingham said Monday.

“By making city-owned land available for these projects, we’re helping to speed up the construction of affordable and accessible homes in neighbourhoods across our city.

“This is a great example of how partnerships can deliver real results for Winnipeggers.”

Construction is set to begin within a year, the city said.

Click to play video: 'More affordable housing funding in Westman'
More affordable housing funding in Westman

 

