Trending Now

Canada

Toronto man learns he won $60M lottery prize, then jumps into work call

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted July 28, 2025 2:48 pm
2 min read
A 26-year old software professional from Toronto won the $60 million jackpot in May’s Lotto 6/49 Gold ball, and he credits two simple decisions for the once-in-a-lifetime win.

Bocheng Mei secured his status as a multi-millionaire after signing up on OLG.ca and opting into a subscription which automatically enters him in each lottery draw. His second decisive move that led to his win was answering a phone call from an unknown number.

Mei didn’t realize he had won until an OLG representative called and asked him to check his account. Initially wary, Mei said he did some quick Googling to verify the call.

“I answered the call, and the person said they were from OLG,” he explained. “They just asked me to check my OLG.ca account. That’s when I discovered I had a winning ticket, and it said I’d won $60 million. My hands and feet went numb.

Story continues below advertisement

“As soon as I got off the phone with OLG, I had to join a work meeting online and tried to play it cool. Inside, my feelings were all over the place.”

Despite the shocking news, Mei continued his workday, then later called his parents to share the incredible news.

“I tried to be very calm when I told them I’d won a big prize,” he said. “I reassured them they would never need to worry about money again. I told them they could retire and enjoy life. They were so shocked to hear the news.”

For Mei, family is a priority.

“I can now change their lives along with my own,” he said. “I can provide for them now and make so many things happen for all of us that were never possible before.”

As he begins to plan his future, Mei has a list of goals he wishes to accomplish using the money, including buying a home, pursuing further education, and travelling the world.

“I love to learn, so I want to take advantage of various educational opportunities. I also want to explore different cultures, so that means plenty of travel. I really want to experience the aurora borealis as well, which may involve trips to Finland and Iceland,” he said.

