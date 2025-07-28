Menu

Weather

Typical summer weather in the forecast after Winnipeg walloped with rain

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 28, 2025 10:07 am
1 min read
After seeing heavy rain this weekend, things are looking up in the forecast for Winnipeg heading into the week.

Dan Fulton of Environment and Climate Change Canada says the city will get comfortable summer temperatures.

“(Winnipeg will see) mid-20s and cooling off nicely at night, kind of into the teens, and that’s pretty much what we’re expecting for the week right into the weekend,” Fulton told 680 CJOB’s The Start.

“That’s actually pretty close to the normals too — the normals for this time of year are lows of 13 and highs of 26, fairly pleasant aside from the smoke, which is going to be a bit of an issue.”

Fulton said the wind is expected to push more wildfire smoke into southern Manitoba, but it’s too early to predict whether that could lead to more smoke warnings or special weather statements.

There’s a small chance of rain for Winnipeg on Monday afternoon, he said, but nothing like this past weekend when the city bore the brunt of heavy precipitation.

“Winnipeg got the most rainfall in the province,” Fulton said.

“The Forks recorded 38 millimetres of rain and 21 at the airport. The next highest I could find was Carman at 16. Peak rainfall rates (in Winnipeg) were about 120 millimetres an hour.”

