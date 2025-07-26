Menu

Wildfire smoke causing Montreal to have the world’s worst air quality

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 26, 2025 12:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadians under smoky skies, air quality alerts as wildfires persist'
Canadians under smoky skies, air quality alerts as wildfires persist
Millions of Canadians are clouded by wildfire smoke as hundreds of wildfires rage across the country. Heidi Petracek reports on an out-of-control fire burning through cabins in Chance Harbour, N.L., and how the smoke is leading to stifling conditions and air quality alerts – Jul 15, 2025
Smoke from wildfires in the Canadian Prairies has led to air quality warnings across southern Quebec.

Swiss company IQAir this morning ranked Montreal as having the worst air quality in the world.

Environment Canada has issued warnings that recommend limiting time spent outdoors.

It says people with existing health conditions, seniors, pregnant women, infants, and young children should avoid strenuous outdoor activities this weekend.

Trending Now

Heat warnings are also in effect in southern Quebec for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to top 30 degrees C during the day and remain above 20 degrees C at night.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

