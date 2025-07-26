Wildfire smoke causing Montreal to have the world’s worst air quality

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Smoke from wildfires in the Canadian Prairies has led to air quality warnings across southern Quebec.

Swiss company IQAir this morning ranked Montreal as having the worst air quality in the world.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Environment Canada has issued warnings that recommend limiting time spent outdoors.

It says people with existing health conditions, seniors, pregnant women, infants, and young children should avoid strenuous outdoor activities this weekend.

Heat warnings are also in effect in southern Quebec for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to top 30 degrees C during the day and remain above 20 degrees C at night.