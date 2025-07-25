Man pleads guilty to murder of Lapu Lapu Day festival attack suspect’s brother

The man accused of killing the brother of the suspect in Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Day festival attack has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
Alexander Lo, 31, was found dead on the floor of a home near Knight Street and 33rd Avenue around 1 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2024.
Dwight William Kematch, 39, was arrested at the scene.
Police confirmed Friday that Kematch had entered a guilty plea in the death.
At the time, one of the victim’s friends told Global News the killing had shattered the family.
“They’re crushed. The mother’s distraught. Alex’s brother is beside himself,” Paul Forhan said.
Get breaking National news
More than a year later, Alexander Lo’s brother, Kai-Ji Adam Lo, was arrested for allegedly driving an SUV into a crowd of people at the popular Filipino street festival.
Kai-Ji Adam Lo is facing 11 counts of second-degree murder and is currently undergoing hearings for his mental fitness to stand trial.
Those hearings are slated to resume in August.
- World junior decision will be ‘a big deterrent’ for sex assault reporting, advocates say
- Murder case against father of nine-year-old Montreal girl moves to a grand jury
- Erik Menendez recovering from surgery after ‘serious medical condition’
- Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell meets with U.S. DOJ official in prison
Comments