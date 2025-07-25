Man pleads guilty to murder of Lapu Lapu Day festival attack suspect’s brother

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The man accused of killing the brother of the suspect in Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Day festival attack has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Alexander Lo, 31, was found dead on the floor of a home near Knight Street and 33rd Avenue around 1 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2024.

Dwight William Kematch, 39, was arrested at the scene.

Police confirmed Friday that Kematch had entered a guilty plea in the death.

0:43 Mental fitness hearing for Lapu Lapu tragedy suspect hears from psychiatrists

At the time, one of the victim’s friends told Global News the killing had shattered the family.

Story continues below advertisement

“They’re crushed. The mother’s distraught. Alex’s brother is beside himself,” Paul Forhan said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

More than a year later, Alexander Lo’s brother, Kai-Ji Adam Lo, was arrested for allegedly driving an SUV into a crowd of people at the popular Filipino street festival.

Kai-Ji Adam Lo is facing 11 counts of second-degree murder and is currently undergoing hearings for his mental fitness to stand trial.

Those hearings are slated to resume in August.