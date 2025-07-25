Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man pleads guilty to murder of Lapu Lapu Day festival attack suspect’s brother

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 25, 2025 9:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Mystery surrounds Vancouver’s first murder of 2024'
Mystery surrounds Vancouver’s first murder of 2024
WATCH: Mystery continues to surround Vancouver's first murder of 2024. It happened a week ago in a quiet residential part of the city. One person has been charged and we're now hearing from friends of the victim, who are still piecing together how and why their loved one died. Angela Jung has the story. – Feb 4, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The man accused of killing the brother of the suspect in Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Day festival attack has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Alexander Lo, 31, was found dead on the floor of a home near Knight Street and 33rd Avenue around 1 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2024.

Dwight William Kematch, 39, was arrested at the scene.

Police confirmed Friday that Kematch had entered a guilty plea in the death.

Click to play video: 'Mental fitness hearing for Lapu Lapu tragedy suspect hears from psychiatrists'
Mental fitness hearing for Lapu Lapu tragedy suspect hears from psychiatrists
Trending Now

At the time, one of the victim’s friends told Global News the killing had shattered the family.

Story continues below advertisement

“They’re crushed. The mother’s distraught. Alex’s brother is beside himself,” Paul Forhan said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More than a year later, Alexander Lo’s brother, Kai-Ji Adam Lo, was arrested for allegedly driving an SUV into a crowd of people at the popular Filipino street festival.

Kai-Ji Adam Lo is facing 11 counts of second-degree murder and is currently undergoing hearings for his mental fitness to stand trial.

Those hearings are slated to resume in August.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices