Crime

Public Complaints Commission concludes investigation into Sask. Marshals conduct

By Gates Guarin Global News
Posted July 25, 2025 6:12 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Public Complaints Commission concludes investigation into Sask. Marshals conduct'
Public Complaints Commission concludes investigation into Sask. Marshals conduct
WATCH: A Saskatchewan Marshals member has resigned after being placed on leave. This comes as a misconduct allegation investigation was concluded by the Public Complaints Commission. Gates Guarin has the details.
A Saskatchewan Marshals Service (SMS) member has resigned after being placed on leave earlier this year. This comes as an investigation into allegations of misconduct was done by the Public Complaints Commission (PCC).

In a statement to Global News, the SMS confirmed it has received and reviewed a report from the PCC, saying the service “takes all allegations involving member conduct seriously.” The SMS confirmed one of its members was the subject of a complaint back in April, which the commission was investigating.

Opposition NDP justice critic Nicole Sarauer is now calling on Justice Minister Tim McLeod to make the report available to the public.

“I think it’s in the public interest that this information be made open,” Sarauer said. “Minister McLeod needs to rebuild trust within this new Marshals service with the public and he can do that by being open and transparent and releasing the report.”

The Marshals Service is still a relatively new organization, only beginning operations in May after its first class of recruits were sworn in back in April.

In a statement, the provincial government said “The PCC investigation into the complaint involving the Saskatchewan Marshal Service has been completed and, in accordance with the procedure established by The Police Act, 1990, has been provided to the Service for their review and action. As set out in The Police Act, 1990, the Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety does not direct the day-to-day operations of the Saskatchewan Marshals Service.”

The statement continues to say, “The PCC is an independent, civilian-led body. The Minister of Justice and Attorney General does not direct the day-to-day operations of the Commission. The PCC does not issue public reports at the end of its investigations.”

“It is standard practice for the PCC to provide its internal investigation reports to the relevant police agency to carry out any disciplinary measures or public reporting at their discretion. Questions regarding the results of the investigation are best directed to the Saskatchewan Marshals Service.”

The statement concludes by saying, “The NDP should understand that it would be inappropriate to interfere with the independence of the PCC by politicizing the decision to release the findings of investigations, and they should apologize to the SMS and the PCC for disrespecting their dedicated service.”

