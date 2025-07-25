Manitoba government touts $115M in Highway 2 improvements

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government says it’s spending $15 million on Provincial Trunk Highway 2 improvements.

The funding is set to be used for “repairing and replacing structures” on the highway, which runs west from Winnipeg to the provincial border with Saskatchewan.

“These upgrades reflect the priorities of our government in ensuring that local producers, grain elevators and community members have safe and efficient roads in their region,” Premier Wab Kinew said in a statement Friday.

“Some of these roadways have been neglected for a long time and our government recognizes the importance to the community.”

Among the planned improvements: rehabbing 15 kilometres of PTH 5, north of PTH 2, which will allow weight restrictions to be lifted during the spring thaw, as well as bridge replacements at Spruce Woods and north of Holland, Man.

“By addressing these long-standing infrastructure challenges, we’re not only improving safety and reliability for drivers, but we are also supporting the economic lifelines of agricultural producers,” Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Lisa Naylor said.

The announcement is the latest in a series of provincial funding initiatives for western Manitoba, ahead of a byelection in Spruce Woods that must be held by mid-September.