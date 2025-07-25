Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba government touts $115M in Highway 2 improvements

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 25, 2025 3:28 pm
1 min read
The Manitoba Legislative Building is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The Manitoba Legislative Building is seen in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Manitoba government says it’s spending $15 million on Provincial Trunk Highway 2 improvements.

The funding is set to be used for “repairing and replacing structures” on the highway, which runs west from Winnipeg to the provincial border with Saskatchewan.

“These upgrades reflect the priorities of our government in ensuring that local producers, grain elevators and community members have safe and efficient roads in their region,” Premier Wab Kinew said in a statement Friday.

“Some of these roadways have been neglected for a long time and our government recognizes the importance to the community.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Among the planned improvements: rehabbing 15 kilometres of PTH 5, north of PTH 2, which will allow weight restrictions to be lifted during the spring thaw, as well as bridge replacements at Spruce Woods and north of Holland, Man.

Story continues below advertisement

“By addressing these long-standing infrastructure challenges, we’re not only improving safety and reliability for drivers, but we are also supporting the economic lifelines of agricultural producers,” Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Lisa Naylor said.

Trending Now

The announcement is the latest in a series of provincial funding initiatives for western Manitoba, ahead of a byelection in Spruce Woods that must be held by mid-September.

Click to play video: 'Province releases snowplow tracker for Manitoba highways'
Province releases snowplow tracker for Manitoba highways
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices