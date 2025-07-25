SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Jets at Noon with Cam Poitras and Jim Toth
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Fire

Power out in northwestern Manitoba town due to wildfire that also destroyed one home

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 25, 2025 1:05 pm
1 min read
Manitoba Hydro says power is out in the northern town of Leaf Rapids after a wildfire entered the community earlier this week and destroyed some infrastructure.

The Crown corporation says it’s aware of some poles and lines that are down in the community, located about 980 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

It says it is still unsafe to enter the town to fully assess the damage or make repairs, meaning it may be a while before power can be restored.

A nearby blaze jumped the Churchill River on Wednesday evening and entered the community through its industrial area, leaving one home and several abandoned structures damaged.

The town says in a Facebook post that internet connection is also out in the community, which is making it hard for officials to get information from those still on the ground.

The town of roughly 350 has been evacuated for more than two weeks.

