Sentencing hearing begins for Halifax teen who pleaded guilty in stabbing death

Send this page to someone via email

A sentencing hearing is underway for a 16-year-old boy who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old Halifax high school student.

The offender, whose identity is protected from publication, was one of four teens charged in the death of Ahmad Maher Al Marrach on April 22, 2024, at a Halifax mall parking garage.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

At the request of the defence, Judge Bronwyn Duffy has imposed a publication ban on details of the testimony of three witnesses in provincial youth court.

The ban applies to details on the teen’s mental health, family history and on information he provided to the witnesses in a clinical setting.

The witnesses are a psychologist who assessed the teenager; a psychologist who was consulted for the assessment; and a forensic social worker who authored the teen’s rehabilitative treatment plan.

Story continues below advertisement

The sentencing hearing is scheduled to continue on Sept. 12 and is expected to conclude on Oct. 3.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2025.