Tourism is booming in the Maritimes thanks to both Canadians and Americans

The number of people crossing the border from New Brunswick into the state of Maine has been trending downward since U.S. President Donald Trump took office.

Recent Statistics Canada data shows Canadian return trips from the U.S. fell nearly 32 per cent in May compared with May 2024.

It’s been a consistent pattern for months now, as the trade war between Canada and U.S. continues and Trump continues to talk about making Canada the 51st state.

But data also shows the number of American tourists travelling into the Maritimes has been steadier — dropping only slightly in New Brunswick and even growing in Nova Scotia by 5.2 per cent.

In New Brunswick, Fredericton’s Hartt Island RV Resort was busy this week with campers, swimmers and minigolfers.

And the resort’s manager expects the rest of the season to be equally busy, with many of those visitors from the U.S.

“We have a lot of U.S. people coming up here because of the exchange in the money is, of course, high,” Debbie MacDonald said.

“What’s happening is because we’re in the middle of everything, we’re kind of like the gateway to the Maritimes, so people are stopping here, having a little rest, visiting the water park.”

MacDonald estimates the RV park has actually been 20 per cent busier than last year and it’s already nearly fully booked for the rest of the season.

If it isn’t the American tourists bringing in business, it’s Canadians who want to stay closer to home.

“I think it’s because a lot of people in Canada right now don’t want to travel to the U.S.,” she said.

MacDonald’s observations aren’t isolated.

The owner of Tipsy Tails Restaurant in Fundy National Park says he’s noticed many American visitors this season who aren’t hiding their support for Canada.

“They’re just pretty sure they let us know they’re from the U.S. they’re here to support us, and we’re happy to have them here anyhow,” Jeremy Wilbur said.

One province over in Lunenburg, N.S., the operating manager of the famous Bluenose II, Maggie Ostler, says they’re seeing a boom this year compared with last.

“We are hearing from a lot of Canadians who have chosen to travel within our own country this year, and particularly where Bluenose II is such a Canadian icon,” she said.

“As far as we can tell, it’s going to be a really busy summer for visiting Nova Scotia.”