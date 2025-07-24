Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Southern Alberta homeowner concerned over pooled water near his home

By Justin Sibbet Global News
Posted July 24, 2025 8:14 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Southern Alberta homeowner concerned over pooled water near his home'
Southern Alberta homeowner concerned over pooled water near his home
WATCH: A resident of Lake Newell Resort, Alta., claims an improper culvert is causing damage to his retirement home. However, as Justin Sibbet reports, the County of Newell says the amount of water does not warrant action on their part.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Grant Saretsky built a home 15 years ago in Lake Newell Resort with the intent of moving in when he retired.

However, he is now concerned about what he believes is water damage from an adjacent culvert.

“We have damage to the stucco. There’s an insulation finish system, so there’s four inches of Styrofoam on there. You can see it’s cracking above the window and it’s pulling the insulation finish system down. Plus, the driveway is also being pulled down with the movement of the soil and (the ditch beside the house) being wet all the time,” said Saretsky.

As a result, he’s requesting the County of Newell make changes to the culvert by raising it up to create what he believes will be better flow.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I’m pretty sure it would stop it from getting worse,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

The County of Newell isn’t dismissing his concerns, however their director of municipal services, Mark Harbicht, says the water level is minimal.

“What we’ve observed is there’s an insignificant amount of water in that ditch that isn’t a concern to us or affecting private property,” said Harbicht.

Because of this, the county is concerned a full construction effort on the culvert could risk wasting tax dollars.

“To raise the culvert, we then lose cover on the road or we’re going to have to build the road up, which affects the intersection with the adjacent road. The benefit to doing that is probably for very little gain and based on the risk, that’s where we see that it’s not warranted at this time,” said Harbicht.

But for Saretsky, the thought of losing his significant investment is concerning.

“In 2009 when I built this, between my sweat equity, I don’t know what that would have added up to because I did a lot of this work myself, I spent $525,000 to build this home.”

He says he’ll continue petitioning on behalf of the security of his retirement property.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices