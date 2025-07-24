Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

A behind-the-scenes look at Saskatoon Fire Service Station 1

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted July 24, 2025 7:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'A behind-the-scenes look at Saskatoon Fire Service Station 1'
A behind-the-scenes look at Saskatoon Fire Service Station 1
WATCH: Global's Nicole Healey got an in-depth tour of Fire Station 1, before heading out on a ride-along.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

This week, Saskatoon Fire Service gave Global News a behind-the-scenes look at a day in the life of a firefighter.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Global’s Nicole Healey got an in-depth tour of Fire Station 1, before heading out on a ride-along.

Trending Now

Check out the tour in the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices