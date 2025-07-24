A behind-the-scenes look at Saskatoon Fire Service Station 1

This week, Saskatoon Fire Service gave Global News a behind-the-scenes look at a day in the life of a firefighter.
Global’s Nicole Healey got an in-depth tour of Fire Station 1, before heading out on a ride-along.
Check out the tour in the video above.
