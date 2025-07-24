Family of pregnant Ontario woman murdered by estranged husband upset by parole update

Send this page to someone via email

Arianna Goberdhan’s parents and sister are upset after learning that Goberdhan’s estranged husband, who murdered his pregnant wife to death seven years ago, will be eligible for day parole three years before what they were told was his parole eligibility date.

On Wednesday, the Goberdhan family said they missed a call from Correctional Services Canada but listened to a voicemail message directing them to a portal for victims online.

The family says they logged in and received a letter telling them an updated Correctional Plan Progress Report was available for Nicholas Baig, Goberdhan’s estranged husband. In the report, they learned Baig would be eligible to apply for unescorted temporary absences and day parole on April 8, 2031.

“At the sentencing in 2019, we were told he is going to be eligible for parole in 17 years, which means 2034, and that’s the date we had in the back of our minds,” said Sherry Goberdhan, Arianna’s mother.

It’s been more than eight years since her daughter was murdered, aged 27, on April 7, 2017. On that day, the body of nine-month pregnant Arianna — who was carrying Baig’s child — was discovered inside the Pickering home where Baig’s parents lived.

She had been stabbed 17 times in her head, face, neck and body. She was dead when first responders arrived.

Baig, who was 25 at the time, fled the scene and was arrested the following night in Markham.

The unborn child, a girl whom Arianna was going to name Assara, also died.

In April 2019, the sentencing judge said, “The impact of his (Baig’s) senseless act of cruelty was profound and crushing.”

The family says, at that time, they were never notified that Baig would be eligible for day parole or unescorted day passes prior to 2034.

“Why weren’t we advised of this prior?” Sherry told Global News. “We’re just confused. Why did we only know about this today? Why didn’t we hear about this before? Why is no one communicating with us?”

“It’s not right, it’s unimaginable,” said Goberdhan’s younger sister, Carissa.

After the murder, the Goberdhan family was also frustrated that legislation prevented police from charging Baig with the death of the unborn child and felt the sentence was too lenient.

In 2023, the Goberdhans went to Ottawa to support Saskatchewan MP Cathay Wagantall, who brought a private member’s bill to encourage judges to consider physical or emotional harm as an aggravating factor during sentencing. Known as the Violence Against Pregnant Women Act, the bill was voted down.

“The Conservatives were brave enough to bring it to the floor for the vote, but unfortunately, they were defeated,” said Arianna’s father, Chan Goberdhan.

Correctional Services Canada said in an email to Global News that eligibility rates for life-sentenced offenders are calculated according to provisions in the Criminal Code of Canada. “Offenders may apply for unescorted temporary absence and day parole three years prior to their full parole eligibility date,” the agency wrote.

The family said they were also caught off-guard in July 2021, when they learned Baig had suddenly been transferred from Millhaven Maximum Security Institution to Beavercreek Medium Security Institution.

“What we have come to realize since 2017 is that the victims have no say. It’s not fair. It’s not fair at all,” said Sherry.