Canada

Royal Canadian Navy plans to retire eight warships this year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 24, 2025 2:47 pm
1 min read
Halifax International Fleet Week begins
WATCH ABOVE: Halifax International Fleet Week begins – Jun 19, 2025
The Royal Canadian Navy plans to retire some of its older warships this fall.

The navy says eight of its 12 Kingston-class vessels will be removed from service following “paying off” ceremonies in Halifax and Esquimalt, B.C.

The ships, officially known as Maritime Coastal Defence Vessels, were built and launched in the 1990s.

They are primarily used for coastal patrols, search and rescue, law enforcement and mine detection.

The ships have been deployed to operations in the eastern Pacific, Caribbean, off West Africa and in European waters.

They have also taken part in many missions across Canada’s three oceans.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

