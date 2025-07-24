Royal Canadian Navy plans to retire eight warships this year

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Royal Canadian Navy plans to retire some of its older warships this fall.

The navy says eight of its 12 Kingston-class vessels will be removed from service following “paying off” ceremonies in Halifax and Esquimalt, B.C.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The ships, officially known as Maritime Coastal Defence Vessels, were built and launched in the 1990s.

They are primarily used for coastal patrols, search and rescue, law enforcement and mine detection.

The ships have been deployed to operations in the eastern Pacific, Caribbean, off West Africa and in European waters.

They have also taken part in many missions across Canada’s three oceans.