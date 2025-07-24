Severe thunderstorms expected Thursday in Edmonton, central Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

It’s thunderstorm season in Alberta and a swath of the province is expected to see severe weather on Thursday.

Environment Canada said storms are expected develop in the foothills in the afternoon and evening, and move over western and central Alberta as a cold front moves in.

The thunderstorms may become severe, producing large hail, strong wind gusts and local downpours, the weather agency said.

Environment Canada said supercell and tornadic development are a concern from around the Airdrie area, north to Drayton Valley, and then east across the QEII.

Severe thunderstorm watches were issued around noon for a swath of the province, from north of Calgary to north of Edmonton, and from the foothills to eastern Alberta.

“The city was put under a severe thunderstorm watch as of 12:54 p.m. and may pick up some of this afternoons activity , though the heaviest storms are still expected outside the city,” said Global Alberta weather specialist Phil Darlington.

The warning area will likely change as the conditions do, so Albertans are advised to watch for advisories specific to their area.

Any severe thunderstorms that do develop will move to the east or southeast through the evening and overnight hours.

The strong wind gusts can damage trees and buildings and overturn vehicles. Large hail can cause significant damage and injury.

Friday is also shaping up to be a concerning day for severe weather over southern Alberta as the cold front presses southwards.

“Even though the current focus is on the storms for Thursday afternoon, there is likely to be activity on Friday too,” Darlington said

“Conditions for tornado activity return for southern Alberta, and a chance for funnel clouds stretches across a large portion of the north.

“Across both regions winds may also be a lot stronger with gusts possibly reaching close to 100 km/h.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Across both regions winds may also be a lot stronger with gusts possibly reaching close to 100 km/h."

Warm, humid air is providing plenty of instability.

“Edmonton already started to feel the muggy weather (Thursday) morning and by noon, made our 25 C feel more like 27 degrees with the humidex,” Darlington said.

“We are expecting the humidex to keep the city feeling two to four degrees warmer than it actually is.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We are expecting the humidex to keep the city feeling two to four degrees warmer than it actually is."

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms capable of producing damaging hail, wind or rain.