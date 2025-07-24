Menu

Crime

Brandon cop awarded provincial honour for work thwarting high school stabbing

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 24, 2025 3:52 pm
1 min read
A Brandon Police Service vehicle. View image in full screen
A Brandon Police Service vehicle. Global News / File
A Brandon, Man., police officer has received a significant honour from Premier Wab Kinew for his efforts at stopping a violent incident on June 10 at a local high school.

Const. Moshe Linov was inducted into the Order of the Buffalo Hunt on Thursday for his work at École Secondaire Neelin High School last month, alongside other first responders at the school.

They were being recognized for their work during an incident involving a sword-wielding teen who stabbed a 15-year-old student, Chinoso Onuke, in the chest, forearms, hands, and thigh.

The suspect, 16, was arrested within minutes of officers’ arrival at the school.

“In a moment when the duty to keep people safe called, these first responders stepped up,” said Kinew.

“They didn’t just save the life of Chinonso Onuke, they gave a frightened school community something even more powerful — the reassurance that even in our toughest moments, we are not alone. Today, we honour their bravery and their humanity.”

The Order of the Buffalo Hunt, originally established in 1957, has changed in its significance over the years, but currently exists as a way to recognize notable achievements in sports and other public endeavours. Recipients are chosen directly by the premier.

Click to play video: 'Teen victim recovering after Brandon high school sword attack'
Teen victim recovering after Brandon high school sword attack
