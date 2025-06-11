Teen victim recovering after Brandon high school sword attack

Send this page to someone via email

A Brandon teen is recovering in hospital after he was stabbed with a sword Tuesday afternoon at a local high school.

Police said the victim, 15, had been upgraded to stable condition after the assault, which caused serious injuries to his chest, forearms, hands and thigh.

The incident took place at Neelin High School in Brandon, shortly after 1 p.m. Police said the school was placed under lockdown as a precaution and that the suspect, 16, was arrested within minutes of officers’ arrival. Students were given an early dismissal to allow for the investigation to take place.

At a news conference Wednesday morning, Brandon police Chief Tyler Bates said the victim and suspect knew each other before the incident, but the suspect wasn’t previously known to police.

“Certainly, he was not on the radar as somebody that presented a risk of imminent harm and tragedy,” Bates said.

Bates said police are still trying to determine the reasons behind the attack.

“The suspect tin this matter had malicious intentions, and we do believe those intentions were interrupted — that the response of our officers prevented further bloodshed,” he said.

“But at this juncture we know that certainly the harms that were intended were beyond the individual victim involved.”

The suspect remains in custody and faces a number of charges, including attempted murder, uttering threats and possessing a weapon.