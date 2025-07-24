Menu

Crime

3rd B.C. man arrested in connection with Ontario businessman’s murder

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 24, 2025 3:16 pm
1 min read
Daughter of Mississauga businessman murdered Wednesday speaks out
WATCH: The daughter of a Mississauga man murdered this week is speaking out. As Catherine McDonald reports, Harjeet Dhadda’s family says he was the victim of an extortion phone call in December 2023 and believe the shooting may be related to that – May 16, 2025
A third man from B.C. has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Mississauga, Ont.

Harjeet Dhadda was shot dead in May outside his trucking business in Mississauga. He later died in the hospital.

The 51-year-old’s family believes his murder is tied to an extortion call he got in 2023. The suspects fled in a stolen 2018 black Dodge Challenger, which was recovered shortly after the incident.

Two 21-year-old male suspects, Aman Aman and Digvijay Digvijay, were tracked to Delta, B.C., and with help from local police forces and the RCMP, both were arrested on May 28.

Peel Regional Police say the accused were transported back to Ontario to face the charges of first-degree murder.

On July 15, with the assistance of the Delta police and the RCMP, Peel Regional Police arrested 22-year-old Shaheel in Surrey.

He also lives in Delta and was returned to Ontario and charged with first-degree murder.

Two Delta men arrested in murder of 51-year-old Brampton man
“This has had a devastating impact on the victim’s family and our community,” Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich with the Peel Regional Police said in a statement.

“This latest arrest reinforces our commitment to holding those responsible for targeting our community accountable, no matter where they are. We are grateful for the continued support of our policing partners in British Columbia, whose collaboration was vital in bringing another accused into custody.”

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Homicide Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting  peelcrimestoppers.ca.

