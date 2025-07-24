3rd B.C. man arrested in connection with Ontario businessman’s murder

Send this page to someone via email

A third man from B.C. has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Mississauga, Ont.

Harjeet Dhadda was shot dead in May outside his trucking business in Mississauga. He later died in the hospital.

Two 21-year-old male suspects, Aman Aman and Digvijay Digvijay, were tracked to Delta, B.C., and with help from local police forces and the RCMP, both were arrested on May 28.

Peel Regional Police say the accused were transported back to Ontario to face the charges of first-degree murder.

On July 15, with the assistance of the Delta police and the RCMP, Peel Regional Police arrested 22-year-old Shaheel in Surrey.

He also lives in Delta and was returned to Ontario and charged with first-degree murder.

“This has had a devastating impact on the victim’s family and our community,” Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich with the Peel Regional Police said in a statement.

“This latest arrest reinforces our commitment to holding those responsible for targeting our community accountable, no matter where they are. We are grateful for the continued support of our policing partners in British Columbia, whose collaboration was vital in bringing another accused into custody.”

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Homicide Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.