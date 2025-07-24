Erik Menendez recovering from surgery after ‘serious medical condition’

Send this page to someone via email

Erik Menendez is recovering from a second surgery and awaiting a third, his wife says, after he was diagnosed with what his lawyer called a “serious medical condition.”

In a post to X on Wednesday, Tammi Menendez explained that her husband, 54, underwent a “successful” second surgery on Wednesday for a condition that has not been made public.

A number of outlets are reporting that Menendez has issues and potential complications with kidney issues, although this has not been publicly confirmed as of this writing.

He was taken from a San Diego prison, where he has been held for years, to an outside medical facility last Friday.

“He will need a 3rd surgery which will hopefully happen soon,” Tammi wrote Wednesday. “Because Erik is in prison there are a lot of complications and delays with surgery.”

Following his second operation, she said her husband “remains nauseous and in pain” as he is “recovering from surgery.”

“We thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers,” Tammi continued. “Complications happen in surgery but this is a very stressful time for us. Additionally, we are grateful to the CRT custody and medical staff who did their best during this difficult situation.”

Menendez has been serving a sentence of life without parole along with his brother Lyle Menendez after being convicted of murdering their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, in their Beverly Hills, Calif., home in 1989.

A judge recently resentenced the brothers to 50 years to life, making them immediately eligible for parole.

Earlier this week, Menendez’s lawyer, Mark Geragos, told TMZ that his client had a “serious medical condition” and should receive a prison furlough.

Geragos did not elaborate on the condition, but he said releasing Menendez so he had time to prepare for his parole hearing properly was the “only fair and equitable thing to do.”

The parole hearing is slated for next month, when the fate of the brothers will be decided nearly 30 years after they were convicted.

View image in full screen FILE – Lyle, left, and Erik Menendez leave a courtroom in Santa Monica, Calif., Aug. 6, 1990, after a judge ruled that conversations between the brothers and their psychologist after their parents were slain were not privileged and could be used as evidence. Nick Ut / The Associated Press

They will appear in front of the state parole board Aug. 21 and 22. If the board determines they are eligible for parole, Gov. Gavin Newsom must review the decision before they are released.

A judge last week ordered Los Angeles prosecutors to explain why Erik and Lyle Menendez’s murder convictions should not be re-examined in light of new evidence supporting their claims of sexual abuse by their father.

While defence attorneys at the time argued the brothers acted out of self-defence after years of sexual abuse by their father, prosecutors said the brothers killed their parents for a multimillion-dollar inheritance.

The order was in response to a habeas corpus petition filed by the Menendez brothers in May 2023 seeking a review of their convictions in a process separate from their resentencing bid.

— With files from The Associated Press