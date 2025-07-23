Special Olympics athlete prepares to lift thousands of pounds in fundraiser

Send this page to someone via email

Kassidy Rutledge has been training for years.

Now, the four-foot- six-inch tall athlete can lift 210 pounds.

“It makes me strong, powerful and being a really strong woman,” said Rutledge.

Rutledge dedicates three days a week to training. It’s earned her a spot in the Special Olympics, as well with the BC Powerlifting Association.

“In October she is going to the championships for the Canadian Powerlifting Association, and then from there we fly to Romania for the World Championships,” said Leo Rutledge, Special Olympics Kelowna local coordinator.

Honouring her roots as a Special Olympian, the heavyweight is challenging herself to raise funds for the not-for-profit in a Dollar Per Pound Showdown. She will go up against two other powerlifters to complete as many reps of 200 pounds as it takes to match every dollar donated with a pound lift.

“Just lifting heavy and getting out in the world and showing how strong I am,” said Rutledge.

It’s their way of giving back and doing their part to help keep sports free for special Olympians in Kelowna. Leo Rutledge says Kelowna is the only city in Canada that provides free programs for its athletes.

“It does cost a lot of money to run the 17 local programs that we run, so we try to do a number of fundraisers through the year and the ones like this that are athlete-based are fantastic,” said Leo Rutledge.

Now all there is to do is keep training, so she can keep up and lift the thousands of pounds to match every dollar donated on Aug. 9.

The fundraiser will be held at The Women’s Place Fitness in Kelowna and some of the funds raised will also go to The Women’s Place Fitness Powerlifting Club.