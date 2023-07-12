Local powerlifter brings home the hardware

Send this page to someone via email

Aaron Higgins flew overseas to Berlin, Germany just over a month ago to compete for Team Canada in the Special Olympics.

While heading into the competition with optimism, he exceeded his own expectations and won four medals: silver in squat, silver in bench press, bronze in deadlift, and silver overall.

“I was so excited, excited to come home afterward with my parents too. And during my competition my dad was saying ‘Go Aaron, go!’,” said Higgins.

Higgins has family ties in Germany so he and his parents flew overseas before Aaron’s competition to Fulda, then to Munich, and finally to Berlin for the Special Olympics.

The time in Germany was fun and rewarding for Higgins, but it was also an arduous process with commitments each and every day with Team Canada. Higgins had to be away from his parents for long stretches of time, which was new for him, but his father Doug said he handled it well.

Story continues below advertisement

“As much as we as parents try not to worry, I think it’s only natural when you have a kid with special needs, that you do worry. And Aaron did very well independently and that’s also not only a credit to him but to his coaches and mission staff at Team Canada,” said Doug.

Up next for Higgins and company is a relaxing weekend at Craven, as they will head up there on Thursday for the weekend, to see some of Aaron’s favourite country artists including Sunday act, Keith Urban.

“Some of my favourite country artists are Johnny Reid, George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim Mcgraw and Johnny Cash,” said Aaron.

For Higgins it will be a summer reprieve after all of his hard work.