Simply Delicious Recipe: Rustic Cherry and Ricotta Dip

By Susan Hay, OOnt. D.Litt. Global News
Posted July 25, 2025 4:00 am
Rustic Cherry and Ricotta Dip
Rustic Cherry and Ricotta Dip.
Follow along with Susan Hay and certified cheese master Afrim Pristine, co-owner of Cheese Boutique as he prepares a Rustic Cherry and Ricotta Dip.

Ingredients

  • 1 pint cherries, halved and pitted
  • 3 tsp honey
  • 2 tsp red wine vinegar
  • Flaked salt
  • Black pepper
  • 1 cup ricotta cheese whipped
  • A few mint leaves finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup Marcona almonds roughly chopped
  • Serve with crusty bread
Instructions

In a mixing bowl, toss cherries, honey, red wine vinegar, flaked salt and pepper and gently incorporate together. Spoon ricotta into a bowl. Top with cherries and the liquid, add crushed Marcona almonds and mint as garnish Lastly, add a pinch of flaked salt. Spread the cherry and ricotta mixture into crusty bread and enjoy!

