Saskatchewan premier pushes provincial trade efforts at Council of Federation

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Last week, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe made an open invitation for all provinces to join the New West Partnership to break down interprovincial trade barriers.

He has a similar focus at the Council of Federation meeting in Ontario.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

On Monday, he signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) agreements with Manitoba and Prince Edward Island, which will work to break down barriers around alcohol sales and labour mobility.

Today, he signed an MOU with Alberta and Ontario centred around building oil and gas pipelines and railway projects.

On top of Tuesday’s Council of Federation meeting, Prime Minister Mark Carney also joined the premiers for a first minister meeting where he says they discussed relations with the United States and international trade efforts.

Katherine Ludwig has the full details in the video above.