Canada

Saskatchewan premier pushes provincial trade efforts at Council of Federation

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted July 23, 2025 10:49 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sask. Premier pushes provincial trade efforts at Council of Federation'
Sask. Premier pushes provincial trade efforts at Council of Federation
WATCH: Sask. Premier Scott Moe is pushing to break down interprovincial trade barriers at the Council of Federation meeting by signing MOUs with multiple other provinces.
Last week, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe made an open invitation for all provinces to join the New West Partnership to break down interprovincial trade barriers.

He has a similar focus at the Council of Federation meeting in Ontario.

On Monday, he signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) agreements with Manitoba and Prince Edward Island, which will work to break down barriers around alcohol sales and labour mobility.

Today, he signed an MOU with Alberta and Ontario centred around building oil and gas pipelines and railway projects.

On top of Tuesday’s Council of Federation meeting, Prime Minister Mark Carney also joined the premiers for a first minister meeting where he says they discussed relations with the United States and international trade efforts.

Katherine Ludwig has the full details in the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

