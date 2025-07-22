Manitoba corrections officer charged with sexual assault of 2 inmates

A Manitoba corrections officer is facing criminal charges after two inmates reported they were sexually assaulted while receiving medical treatment.
Winnipeg police say the inmates at an adult correctional institution were receiving care at a city hospital in December and January.
Police say that in each case two corrections officers were guarding the inmates and, when one officer left the room, the assaults happened.
One of the inmates was injured.
The two complainants later reported the allegations.
A 37-year-year-old man is facing two counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual assault with a weapon.
