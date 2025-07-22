SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Sponsored by
BCAA
Sponsored by
BCAA
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Out-of-control wildfire near Comox Lake grows to 4.5 hectares

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 22, 2025 1:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Study investigates impact of wildfire smoke on seniors'
Study investigates impact of wildfire smoke on seniors
A new study led by Carleton University health sciences professor Paul Villeneuve is investigating how short-term exposure to wildfire smoke affects hospitalization and death rates among older adults.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Fire crews are battling an out-of-control wildfire near Cumberland on Vancouver Island.

Flames and smoke were spotted on Monday afternoon just above the north shore of Comox Lake.

Four initial attack crews, two helicopters and air tankers have been dispatched to the fire, which is suspected to be human-caused.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The fire is about 4.5 hectares in size as of Tuesday morning.

“About quarter to two, you can see a little bit of white smoke off on the forest and I asked my crew if they noticed anything,” witness Russell Sunday told Global News.

Trending Now

“They said it just started and so right then there we called it in and in a matter of an hour, it quadrupled in size from a small fire to what you see now.”

Story continues below advertisement

The fire has not forced any evacuation orders or alerts at this time but people are being asked to stay away from the scene and off the Comox Lake logging road.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices