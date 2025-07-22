Out-of-control wildfire near Comox Lake grows to 4.5 hectares

Send this page to someone via email

Fire crews are battling an out-of-control wildfire near Cumberland on Vancouver Island.

Flames and smoke were spotted on Monday afternoon just above the north shore of Comox Lake.

Four initial attack crews, two helicopters and air tankers have been dispatched to the fire, which is suspected to be human-caused.

The fire is about 4.5 hectares in size as of Tuesday morning.

“About quarter to two, you can see a little bit of white smoke off on the forest and I asked my crew if they noticed anything,” witness Russell Sunday told Global News.

“They said it just started and so right then there we called it in and in a matter of an hour, it quadrupled in size from a small fire to what you see now.”

The fire has not forced any evacuation orders or alerts at this time but people are being asked to stay away from the scene and off the Comox Lake logging road.