National

Sports

Raptors to hold training camp in Calgary

The Canadian Press
Posted July 22, 2025 10:29 am
1 min read
TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors will be holding their training camp at the University of Calgary, the first time in franchise history the team will hold camp in Alberta.

The team will practice at Jack Simpson Gym from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, with those sessions being closed to the public. The Raptors will have an open practice on Oct. 3.

Toronto will open pre-season action against Canadian Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 6 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

The game will mark the seventh Canada Series game in Vancouver and the first since 2023, when the Raptors defeated the Sacramento Kings 112-99 at Rogers Arena. Tickets for the game will go on sale Aug. 27.

The Raptors will then face the Kings in Sacramento on Oct. 8, host the Boston Celtics on Oct. 10 at Scotiabank Arena and visit the Wizards in Washington on Oct. 12.

Toronto will close out its pre-season with a trip to Boston on Oct. 15 before welcoming the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 17.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

