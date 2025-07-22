Saskatchewan joins Ontario, Alberta plan to study new pipelines, railway

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario and Alberta have added Saskatchewan to an agreement signed a couple of weeks ago, specifically to explore trade and plan pipelines and new rail infrastructure.

That plan, outlined in a memorandum of understanding, is to work together to study a potential east-west pipeline made with domestically produced steel to connect to the not-yet-built James Bay deep-sea port in Ontario.

It also means the two provinces will study the feasibility of building a railway line from the mineral-rich Ring of Fire in northern Ontario to mineral processing facilities in Western Canada.

Ford’s office said the agreement unveiled with Saskatchewan on the edges of a series of major leaders meetings in Muskoka was broadly the same as the one Ontario and Alberta had already agreed to, with some minor changes.

“We are sending a clear signal that Canada’s energy future will be built by Canadians, for Canadians,” Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, the latest signatory, said in a statement.

“This agreement commits our provinces to work together to unlock new markets, shore up our supply chains from mine to port and advocate for the federal reforms our industry needs.”

Separately, Ontario has sewn up interprovincial trade agreements with a total of 10 provinces and territories, including British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.