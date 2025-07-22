Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Saskatchewan joins Ontario, Alberta plan to study new pipelines, railway

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted July 22, 2025 9:46 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario and Alberta sign agreements to study new pipeline, railway projects'
Ontario and Alberta sign agreements to study new pipeline, railway projects
RELATED: Ontario and Alberta sign agreements to study new pipeline, railway projects – Jul 7, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario and Alberta have added Saskatchewan to an agreement signed a couple of weeks ago, specifically to explore trade and plan pipelines and new rail infrastructure.

That plan, outlined in a memorandum of understanding, is to work together to study a potential east-west pipeline made with domestically produced steel to connect to the not-yet-built James Bay deep-sea port in Ontario.

It also means the two provinces will study the feasibility of building a railway line from the mineral-rich Ring of Fire in northern Ontario to mineral processing facilities in Western Canada.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Ford’s office said the agreement unveiled with Saskatchewan on the edges of a series of major leaders meetings in Muskoka was broadly the same as the one Ontario and Alberta had already agreed to, with some minor changes.

“We are sending a clear signal that Canada’s energy future will be built by Canadians, for Canadians,” Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, the latest signatory, said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“This agreement commits our provinces to work together to unlock new markets, shore up our supply chains from mine to port and advocate for the federal reforms our industry needs.”

Separately, Ontario has sewn up interprovincial trade agreements with a total of 10 provinces and territories, including British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices