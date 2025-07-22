Menu

Crime

Man dead after shooting in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 22, 2025 7:21 am
1 min read
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting. Dave Woodcock / Global News
Toronto police say a man has died after a shooting on Tuesday morning.

Police said the shooting happened near Davenport Road and Osler Street, east of Old Weston Road, just after 5 a.m.

A man was found with gunshot wounds by officers, police said. Despite life-saving measures he was pronounced deceased.

The homicide unit has been called in to investigate.

There were no details on a possible suspect or suspects.

