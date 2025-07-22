Man dead after shooting in Toronto

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a man has died after a shooting on Tuesday morning.

Police said the shooting happened near Davenport Road and Osler Street, east of Old Weston Road, just after 5 a.m.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A man was found with gunshot wounds by officers, police said. Despite life-saving measures he was pronounced deceased.

The homicide unit has been called in to investigate.

There were no details on a possible suspect or suspects.