Man dead after shooting in Toronto

Toronto police say a man has died after a shooting on Tuesday morning.
Police said the shooting happened near Davenport Road and Osler Street, east of Old Weston Road, just after 5 a.m.
A man was found with gunshot wounds by officers, police said. Despite life-saving measures he was pronounced deceased.
The homicide unit has been called in to investigate.
There were no details on a possible suspect or suspects.
