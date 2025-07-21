Residential parking problems arise during Edmonton summer events 

Send this page to someone via email

Some central Edmonton residents say major events in the city are causing major problems for residential parking.

People living close to festival venues in and around the city’s core say they’re having trouble navigating their own neighbourhoods, especially this past weekend with several events taking place.

There was the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival in Kinsmen Park and nightly Riverhawks baseball games at the nearby Re/Max Field, and The Weeknd held a concert which drew nearly 55,000 people to Commonwealth Stadium northeast of downtown.

That’s all in addition to the annual K-Days at the Edmonton Expo Centre grounds, which leads to people parking in the surrounding Highlands, Virginia Park and Cromdale neighbourhoods.

Virginia Park resident Lallie Loucks says each year, there is a growing number of vehicles parking on her street when events like K-Days get underway.

“Did I say musical vehicles? I park my car and hold the spot. And then, when my daughter comes home, I move my car to the garage,” Loucks explained.

Loucks said she sees empty parking lots near her, such as at Concordia University, so she questions whether it comes down to affordability.

“Maybe they need to offer more discounted parking for people, or a park and ride,” she suggested.

While no Edmonton resident owns the street in front of their home and anyone can park there, outsiders parking in the area takes away from space residents or their own visitors might use.

Virginia Park isn’t part of parking restrictions during major events like other central neighbourhoods such as ones near Commonwealth Stadium are. Loucks feel there is not enough parking enforcement by the city.

She’s worried for what the neighbourhood could look like when the Edmonton Heritage Festival takes place in the nearby Borden Park next month.

In the Rossdale neighbourhood, located between the downtown core and the North Saskatchewan River, Todd Paskall described his street as a zoo, as people parked there to attend either the Riverhawks game or the Great Outdoor Comedy Festival.

“We’ve had some cars going around, jamming both lanes. It could potentially be a problem for the firetruck at the end of the neighbourhood to get out,” he said, in reference to Edmonton Fire Station 21 at the end of 101 Street beside the river.

Paskall is a fan of the Riverhawks, and loves to see the popularity of the team grow.

However, he’d like to see more communication with its patrons about respecting the surrounding neighbourhoods.

“We’re fully supportive of it. Just manage the parking a bit better. Give patrons another option. Give them more information,” Paskall said.

“On the website and on their ticket, it tells you where to park. It doesn’t tell you where you can’t park.”

Residents living in the MacCauley neighbourhood also told Global News their roads were packed with parked vehicles on the night of The Weeknd concert at Commonwealth Stadium, making it challenging to get around.

Packed roads around 90 street and 112 avenue during The Weeknd Concert at Commonwealth Stadium.

The city said enforcement officers were dispatched to Rossdale andthe neighbourhoods surrounding Commonwealth over the weekend.

“While there was no parking at Commonwealth Stadium and parking restrictions in neighbourhoods around the stadium, seven dedicated parking enforcement officers issued 167 tickets and towed 30 vehicles,” a City of Edmonton spokesperson said in a statement.

Near the baseball stadium, 43 parking tickets were issued on Saturday and Sunday for the Riverhawks games.

As for K-Days, the city said it received three parking complaints from the Viriginia Park neighbourhood.

“An officer has been assigned to patrol this area for the remainder of K-Days. We ask residents or visitors in Virginia Park and other surrounding areas to continue contacting 311 using the app if there are any parking or traffic safety issues during the event,” the spokersperson said.

Staff at K-Days are also reminding people that there are options to park, including paid parking lots at the EXPO Centre’s East Parking Lot, Bellevue Community Centre, Concordia University, and the shuttered Coliseum arena.

“Additionally, we encourage folks to make use of the public transit options, including park & rides at the Belvedere, Clairview, Davis, Eaux Claires, Stadium and Lewis Farms Transit Centres; as well as the Coliseum LRT and bus stations,” a spokesperson for K-Days told Global News in a statement.