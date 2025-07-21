Menu

Fire

1 dead, 1 critically injured in Toronto apartment building fire

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 21, 2025 6:28 am
1 min read
Toronto police say a man is dead and a woman is critically injured following an early morning apartment fire in the city’s east end.

Police say crews responded to reports of a fire shortly after midnight in the Gerrard Street East and Glenside Avenue area.

They say a man in his 70s has died in the blaze, while a woman in her 70s is critically injured.

Police say the fire marshall was on scene to investigate and will launch an investigation into the origin of the fire Sunday.

Toronto Fire Services Division Commander Paul O’Brien told reporters Sunday morning that the blaze stayed contained to a fourth-floor unit and that no other occupants were displaced from the building.

O’Brien says residents were trying to rescue the occupants when emergency crews arrived, and one person sustained minor injuries escaping the fire.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

