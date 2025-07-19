Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

IHIT: Richmond homicide a case of intimate partner violence, man charged

By Jacob New Global News
Posted July 19, 2025 10:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Woman’s partner charged in Richmond homicide'
Woman’s partner charged in Richmond homicide
Richmond RCMP have confirmed a homicide Friday was case of deadly initimate partner violence. Troy Charles has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A charge has been laid against a 33 year-old man in relation to a homicide earlier this week in Richmond.

On Friday morning, Richmond RCMP were called to a residential unit on Capstan Way near Sexsmith Road for a report of a woman suffering from serious injuries.

She was taken to hospital, but later died of her injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says 33-year-old George Dragnea of Richmond now faces one count of second-degree murder.

According to police, the victim and accused were in a relationship and neither individual had a history of intimate partner violence reported to them.

Click to play video: 'Richmond RCMP arrest homicide suspect'
Richmond RCMP arrest homicide suspect

It is the fourth instance of intimate partner violence turned deadly in B.C. in the last three weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

While police said there is no ongoing risk to the public, Angela Marie MacDougall with Battered Women’s Support Service is questioning that notion.

Trending Now
“In general, killings such as this where intimate partner violence is suspected, they are treated as one-offs,” she said. “It’s [the organization’s] job to recognize the pattern and to highlight the pattern and what we have here is a pattern.”

“We know 48 per cent of girls and women in the province of British Columbia have experienced at least one form of intimate partner violence so the risk continues.”

IHIT says no further details will be shared as the matter is now before the courts.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices