Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron resigns after Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ video

By Ashleigh Stewart Global News
Posted July 19, 2025 4:00 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Coldplay’s Chris Martin calls out Toronto’s new venue: ‘Weird stadium in the middle of nowhere’'
Coldplay’s Chris Martin calls out Toronto’s new venue: ‘Weird stadium in the middle of nowhere’
RELATED: Coldplay delivered an electric performance at Toronto’s new Rogers Stadium, marking the first of four Canadian stops on their tour. But while fans were thrilled by the show, many were left frustrated after the concert due to ongoing complaints about crowd control at the packed venue with a 50,000-person capacity. Some concertgoers said they were held inside for up to 40 minutes after the show, likening the experience to being 'herded like cattle.' – Jul 8, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The chief executive of tech firm Astronomer has resigned after a video that appeared to show two of its senior staffers in an embrace at a Coldplay concert went viral.

The company posted a statement on its social media channels on Saturday, saying Andy Byron had tendered his resignation, three days after a video went viral online, allegedly showing Byron and another Astronomer senior manager with their arms around each other during the band’s concert in Boston.

In the social media storm that followed, the pair were alleged to be having an affair.

Astronomer previously said Byron had been placed on leave, but the company has yet to confirm it was him in the video.

However, on Saturday afternoon, the company said Byron’s resignation had been accepted by its board of directors and it would begin a search for its next chief executive.

Story continues below advertisement

“Before this week, we were known as a pioneer in the DataOps space, helping data teams power everything from modern analytics to production AI,” the company’s statement reads.

Trending Now
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not. We’re continuing to do what we do best: helping our customers with their toughest data and AI problems.”

In the viral clip, the pair are shown on a “kiss cam” video screen with their arms around each other. Once they realize their intimate moment has been projected onto the big screen, the man quickly ducked out of view and the woman turned to hide her face.

Story continues below advertisement

Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin is heard on the clip narrating the awkward moment, saying, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

In a statement a day earlier, on Friday, the company remarked on the viral moment, saying it had launched a “formal investigation” into the matter.

It also dismissed a statement claiming to be from Byron that was widely circulating on social media as fake, saying he had not yet commented on the matter.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices