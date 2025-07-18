Global News Morning BC: Health Matters

Global News Morning BC brings you regular Health Matters segments because your health and your family’s health are of utmost importance.
We speak with experts about a wide range of health topics and delve into what it means to be healthy and how to lead a healthier lifestyle.
Here are some of the recent segments.
Health Matters: Building a summer first aid kit
Health Matters: When and how to use an Epipen
Health Matters: Self-screening concussion tool for adolescents
Health Matters: Summer water safety tips
Health Matters: New miscarriage care guidelines
Trending Now
Health Matters: Men’s mental health
Health Matters: June is stroke awareness month
Health Matters: Period Promise campaign
- Trump diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, White House says
- Tory MPs, health group call for investigation and overhaul of vaccine support program
- RFK Jr.’s embrace of psychedelic therapy sparks mixed feelings from field experts
- Canadians with Down syndrome live until 60 on average, study finds
Comments