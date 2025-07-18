Menu

Global News Morning BC: Health Matters

Posted July 18, 2025 7:18 pm
View image in full screen
Healthy eating is a big part of being healthy and nourishing your body. Sasithorn Phuapankasemsuk/Getty Images
Global News Morning BC brings you regular Health Matters segments because your health and your family’s health are of utmost importance.

We speak with experts about a wide range of health topics and delve into what it means to be healthy and how to lead a healthier lifestyle.

Here are some of the recent segments.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Building a summer first aid kit'
Health Matters: Building a summer first aid kit
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: When and how to use an Epipen'
Health Matters: When and how to use an Epipen
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Self-screening concussion tool for adolescents'
Health Matters: Self-screening concussion tool for adolescents
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Summer water safety tips'
Health Matters: Summer water safety tips
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: New miscarriage care guidelines'
Health Matters: New miscarriage care guidelines
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Men’s mental health'
Health Matters: Men’s mental health
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: June is stroke awareness month'
Health Matters: June is stroke awareness month
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Period Promise campaign'
Health Matters: Period Promise campaign

 

