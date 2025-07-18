SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Toronto’s temp. rising fastest among MLB cities

By John Chidley-Hill The Canadian Press
Posted July 18, 2025 3:18 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A recent study has found that Toronto’s average temperature has risen the most among all Major League Baseball cities during the season over the past 40 years.

Toronto’s average temperature has gone up 3 degrees Celsius when the Blue Jays are in season.

The Blue Jays were atop the analysis done by United States-based science non-profit Climate Central.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'One-on-one with up and coming Toronto Blue Jays prospect Arjun Nimmala'
One-on-one with up and coming Toronto Blue Jays prospect Arjun Nimmala
Story continues below advertisement

The Arizona Diamondbacks, based in Phoenix, were second on the list with a 2.8 C rise.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The average temperatures across all of MLB’s cities have gone up about 1.7 degrees since 1970, according to the study.

The Blue Jays open a six-game homestand tonight when they welcome the San Francisco Giants.

Trending Now

Climate Central says Earth is already at 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming due to climate change and burning fossil fuels. Canada is warming at a rate twice the global mean average, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices