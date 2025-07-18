Winnipeg man committed indecent act near Elmwood daycare, police say

A 52-year-old Winnipeg man is behind bars after being accused of exposing himself near an Elmwood-area daycare, police say.
Officers were called to a community centre on Brazier Street Wednesday morning about a man committing an indecent act near a playground and wading pool area.
The man was still in the area, police said, and when he was arrested, they learned he was wanted on three outstanding warrants.
He now faces charges of committing an indecent act, failing to comply with an appearance notice, failing to comply with an undertaking and failing to keep the peace.
