Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto 2025 begins at Exhibition Place

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto kicks off with a full day of practices and qualifying this morning.

Headlined by an IndyCar Series race on Sunday, there’s a total of nine races from several series and a variety of automobile classes over the weekend.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

All of the races will take place around a street course that goes through Exhibition Place, along Lake Shore Boulevard, and then loops back through the fairgrounds in downtown Toronto.

Toronto’s Devlin DeFrancesco is the lone Canadian in the IndyCar field.

Colton Herta of the United States is the returning champion.

Admission is free today but fans are encouraged to make a donation to Make-A-Wish Canada.