Canada

Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto 2025 begins at Exhibition Place

By John Chidley-Hill The Canadian Press
Posted July 18, 2025 6:25 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Honda Indy returns to Toronto'
Honda Indy returns to Toronto
WATCH: Start your engines! The streets of Toronto’s Lakeshore are roaring back to life this weekend with the return of the 2025 Honda Indy. Drivers will take on the iconic 11-turn street course around Exhibition Place. Last year’s champion, Colton Herta, joins Ross Hull to talk about the thrill of racing in the heart of the city.
The Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto kicks off with a full day of practices and qualifying this morning.

Headlined by an IndyCar Series race on Sunday, there’s a total of nine races from several series and a variety of automobile classes over the weekend.

All of the races will take place around a street course that goes through Exhibition Place, along Lake Shore Boulevard, and then loops back through the fairgrounds in downtown Toronto.

Toronto’s Devlin DeFrancesco is the lone Canadian in the IndyCar field.

Colton Herta of the United States is the returning champion.

Admission is free today but fans are encouraged to make a donation to Make-A-Wish Canada.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

