First-place Blue Jays to welcome Giants

TORONTO – After a strong performance over the first half of the season, the first-place Toronto Blue Jays are hoping to pick up where they left off now that the all-star break is complete.
Chris Bassitt is scheduled to start for the Blue Jays tonight as Toronto welcomes the San Francisco Giants in the opener of a three-game series at Rogers Centre.
The Giants plan to counter with fellow right-hander Justin Verlander.
At 55-41, Toronto starts the day with a two-game lead on the New York Yankees in the American League East division standings.
The Blue Jays are set to host the Yankees for a three-game set next week before heading to Detroit for a four-game series against the Central Division-leading Tigers.
Toronto has won 13 of its last 17 games and 29 of its last 42.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2025.
