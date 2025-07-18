SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

First-place Blue Jays to welcome Giants

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted July 18, 2025 5:01 am
1 min read
TORONTO – After a strong performance over the first half of the season, the first-place Toronto Blue Jays are hoping to pick up where they left off now that the all-star break is complete.

Chris Bassitt is scheduled to start for the Blue Jays tonight as Toronto welcomes the San Francisco Giants in the opener of a three-game series at Rogers Centre.

The Giants plan to counter with fellow right-hander Justin Verlander.

At 55-41, Toronto starts the day with a two-game lead on the New York Yankees in the American League East division standings.

The Blue Jays are set to host the Yankees for a three-game set next week before heading to Detroit for a four-game series against the Central Division-leading Tigers.

Toronto has won 13 of its last 17 games and 29 of its last 42.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

