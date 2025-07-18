First-place Blue Jays to welcome Giants

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – After a strong performance over the first half of the season, the first-place Toronto Blue Jays are hoping to pick up where they left off now that the all-star break is complete.

Chris Bassitt is scheduled to start for the Blue Jays tonight as Toronto welcomes the San Francisco Giants in the opener of a three-game series at Rogers Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

The Giants plan to counter with fellow right-hander Justin Verlander.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

At 55-41, Toronto starts the day with a two-game lead on the New York Yankees in the American League East division standings.

The Blue Jays are set to host the Yankees for a three-game set next week before heading to Detroit for a four-game series against the Central Division-leading Tigers.

Toronto has won 13 of its last 17 games and 29 of its last 42.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2025.