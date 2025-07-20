SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Lifestyle

Recipe: Southland salad

By Chef Ocean Yoo Special to Global News
Posted July 20, 2025 11:00 am
1 min read
A look at the Southland Salad from Combine Cafe and Bar in Surrey, B.C. View image in full screen
A look at the Southland Salad from Combine Cafe and Bar in Surrey, B.C. Combine Cafe and Bar
Combine Cafe and Bar’s Southland salad.

Ingredients:

Salad greens
Lettuce, green 2 oz
Lettuce, red 1 oz
Kale, green 1 oz
Parsley, Italian 0.1 oz

Southland Honey Vin 2 fl oz
Southland honey 2 Tbl
Lemon juice ¼ cup
EVOO ½ cup

Garnish
Zucchini, pickled 0.5 oz
Yellow squash, pickled 0.5 oz
Radish, watermelon 0.2 oz
Tomato, cherry 0.5 oz
Shaved carrot 0.1 oz
Sweet corn, roasted 0.5 oz

Finishing
Walnut, toasted 0.1 oz
Basil,parsley oil 0.5 fl oz
Rice cracker 1 ea
Vancouver island salt tt
Black pepper, cracked tt

80% of the ingredients are from the local area, mostly from Snow Farms in Delta.

Method:
Toss the salad greens with South Honey Vinaigrette.
Place the greens on the plate.
Garnish with the rest of the vegetables.
Finish with walnut, oil, rice cracker, sea salt, black pepper in this order.

 

