Recipe: Southland salad

Combine Cafe and Bar’s Southland salad.

Ingredients:

Salad greens

Lettuce, green 2 oz

Lettuce, red 1 oz

Kale, green 1 oz

Parsley, Italian 0.1 oz

Southland Honey Vin 2 fl oz

Southland honey 2 Tbl

Lemon juice ¼ cup

EVOO ½ cup

Garnish

Zucchini, pickled 0.5 oz

Yellow squash, pickled 0.5 oz

Radish, watermelon 0.2 oz

Tomato, cherry 0.5 oz

Shaved carrot 0.1 oz

Sweet corn, roasted 0.5 oz

Finishing

Walnut, toasted 0.1 oz

Basil,parsley oil 0.5 fl oz

Rice cracker 1 ea

Vancouver island salt tt

Black pepper, cracked tt

80% of the ingredients are from the local area, mostly from Snow Farms in Delta.

Method:

Toss the salad greens with South Honey Vinaigrette.

Place the greens on the plate.

Garnish with the rest of the vegetables.

Finish with walnut, oil, rice cracker, sea salt, black pepper in this order.