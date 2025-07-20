Recipe: Southland salad

Combine Cafe and Bar’s Southland salad.
Ingredients:
Salad greens
Lettuce, green 2 oz
Lettuce, red 1 oz
Kale, green 1 oz
Parsley, Italian 0.1 oz
Southland Honey Vin 2 fl oz
Southland honey 2 Tbl
Lemon juice ¼ cup
EVOO ½ cup
Garnish
Zucchini, pickled 0.5 oz
Yellow squash, pickled 0.5 oz
Radish, watermelon 0.2 oz
Tomato, cherry 0.5 oz
Shaved carrot 0.1 oz
Sweet corn, roasted 0.5 oz
Finishing
Walnut, toasted 0.1 oz
Basil,parsley oil 0.5 fl oz
Rice cracker 1 ea
Vancouver island salt tt
Black pepper, cracked tt
80% of the ingredients are from the local area, mostly from Snow Farms in Delta.
Method:
Toss the salad greens with South Honey Vinaigrette.
Place the greens on the plate.
Garnish with the rest of the vegetables.
Finish with walnut, oil, rice cracker, sea salt, black pepper in this order.
Comments