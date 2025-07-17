Penticton Triathlon introduces extra safety changes after fatal Granfondo crash

Triathlon organizers in Penticton, B.C., are making last-minute safety changes ahead of this weekend’s Peach Classic, following a deadly crash during the city’s Granfondo cycling event earlier this week.
On July 13, one cyclist was killed and two others were seriously injured during the Granfondo, including Karens Martens, who was sent to the ICU. RCMP and organizers have released few details, only confirming the crash is still under investigation.
The incident has left a mark on the local athletic community. With more than 700 athletes set to compete in the Peach Classic Triathlon — which involves swimming, cycling, and running — organizers say they’re taking no chances.
“It takes a lot of work, signage and preparation,” said race director Dave Michael. “We have a traffic management plan that is approved by the city — we use it every year.”
Michael says that after the Granfondo crash, city officials met with his team to reassess the course and safety measures. As a result, additional signage is being added along the route to alert drivers.
“We’ve chosen to print up a few more signs and add them to the course,” Michael said. “Just so there’s increased recognition — to let motorists know there is an event taking place.”
Athletes, meanwhile, are feeling the pressure of racing on open roads.
“Even when you’re at the front of the race, safety is always in mind,” said professional triathlete Jeff Symonds. “You’re always thinking of the bigger picture.
“It definitely makes me a little more anxious heading out on my bike, especially on the roads. It’s hard, especially when it’s so far beyond your control.”
Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield called the Granfondo crash a “terrible incident” and emphasized that all events involving roads go through traffic and safety planning with the city.
“It was such a great day up until that point,” Bloomfield said. “Every event has a safety plan and traffic plan where it involves people going out onto the roads.”
The Peach Classic is one of B.C.’s longest-running triathlons, and this year’s race will be held under close watch — with hopes that the extra precautions will help prevent another tragedy.
