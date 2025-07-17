Leafs acquire Dakota Joshua from Canucks for pick

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired forward Dakota Joshua from the Vancouver Canucks, the team announced Thursday.
In exchange, the Canucks receive a 2028 fourth-round draft pick.
Joshua had 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 57 games with Vancouver in 2024-25.
The Dearborn, Mich., native has 78 points (40 goals, 38 assists) in 241 career regular-season NHL games split between Vancouver and St. Louis.
Get breaking National news
He’s also compiled eight points (four goals, four assists) in 14 career playoff games.
The six-foot-three, 206-pound centre was chosen by Toronto in the fifth round (128th overall) in the 2014 NHL draft.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2025.
Comments