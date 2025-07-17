SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Leafs acquire Dakota Joshua from Canucks for pick

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted July 17, 2025 4:40 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired forward Dakota Joshua from the Vancouver Canucks, the team announced Thursday.

In exchange, the Canucks receive a 2028 fourth-round draft pick.

Joshua had 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 57 games with Vancouver in 2024-25.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'MLSE President and CEO Pelley not ‘deciding who we draft and what free agents we sign’'
MLSE President and CEO Pelley not ‘deciding who we draft and what free agents we sign’
Story continues below advertisement

The Dearborn, Mich., native has 78 points (40 goals, 38 assists) in 241 career regular-season NHL games split between Vancouver and St. Louis.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He’s also compiled eight points (four goals, four assists) in 14 career playoff games.

The six-foot-three, 206-pound centre was chosen by Toronto in the fifth round (128th overall) in the 2014 NHL draft.

Trending Now

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices