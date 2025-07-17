Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Watchdog deployed after man booked in Vancouver police jail dies

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 17, 2025 4:43 pm
1 min read
FILE. The IIO is the Independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing. View image in full screen
FILE. The IIO is the Independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

British Columbia’s civilian police watchdog is investigating the death of a man in the Vancouver Police Department’s (VPD) jail.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) said police arrested the man around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, and was booked into the VPD jail cells around 4:30 a.m.

The VPD says the 49-year-old prisoner “became unresponsive after suffering an apparent medical emergency” shortly before 10 a.m.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Paramedics took the man to hospital, where he later died.

The IIO’s mandate is to probe all incidents of serious harm or death involving police interactions, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

Anyone with information or video that could be relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'IIO investigating unmarked RCMP cruiser’s collision with car in Courtenay'
IIO investigating unmarked RCMP cruiser’s collision with car in Courtenay
Trending Now

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices