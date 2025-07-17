‘Cracking down’: Manitoba justice minister announces expanded ankle monitoring program

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s justice minister says an expansion of its electronic monitoring program — to the tune of $1.2 million — will contribute to improvements in public safety.

Matt Wiebe said Thursday that the funding — now totalling $2.7 million for this year — will add up to 100 additional ankle monitors to track offenders who have been released on bail.

“We’re cracking down on repeat offenders by expanding the electronic monitoring program and doubling the amount of ankle monitors to help keep people safe,” Wiebe said at a press conference in Brandon.

“We’ve heard from people across the province about the impact crime has had in their communities and they want repeat offenders held accountable to the release conditions.”

The tracking devices use GPS to allow law enforcement to keep abreast of an offender’s location in real time. The minister said there are currently 321 participants in the program, with 100 actively being tracked with the monitors.

In a statement Thursday, Brandon Mayor Jeff Fawcett called the move a meaningful step in improving his city’s public safety.

“This technology gives our police service a stronger ability to monitor individuals on bail, respond swiftly to violations, and prevent further criminal activity – all of which enhances public safety,” Fawcett said.

“This initiative reflects a shared commitment between the Manitoba government and the City of Brandon to protect our community and ensure Brandon remains a safe place to live and do business.”

Wiebe said the program — which currently involves a number of cities, including Brandon, Winnipeg, Portage la Prairie, Steinbach and Selkirk — is expected to be further expanded to more Manitoba communities, including those in the province’s northern region.