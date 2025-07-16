Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver park caretaker’s killer sentenced to 12 years before parole eligibility

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 16, 2025 5:21 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Man found guilty in 2021 murder of Vancouver park caretaker'
Man found guilty in 2021 murder of Vancouver park caretaker
RELATED: Brent White has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of longtime Vancouver park caretaker Justis Daniel. As Rumina Daya reports, the court rejected White's claim that he attacked the 77-year-old in self-defence – May 9, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The man who killed a well-known Vancouver park caretaker in a frenzied stabbing attack has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years.

Brent White, 54, was convicted of second-degree murder in May for the Dec. 10, 2021, killing of 77-year-old Justis Daniel.

At trial, the court heard that Daniel was stabbed more than 40 times inside his caretaker’s home in Tatlow Park.

Click to play video: 'Crown delivers closing arguments in Tatlow Park murder trial'
Crown delivers closing arguments in Tatlow Park murder trial

White, who took the stand during the trial, claimed he had stabbed Daniel with a pocket knife in self-defence.

Story continues below advertisement

He told the court that Daniel had suddenly attacked him, biting his neck like a vampire and potentially consuming his blood. He also claimed Daniel threw a knife at his face, and had called him the equivalent of Satan.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The attack left Daniel with 42 knife wounds, 18 of them to the head, face and neck, along with three facial features and a punctured lung.

Both Daniel’s ex-wife and his son provided victim impact statements at White’s sentencing hearing.

Click to play video: 'Tatlow Park caretaker murder trial closing arguments'
Tatlow Park caretaker murder trial closing arguments
Trending Now

“The violent and terrifying nature of his death has inflicted deep trauma and sorrow, which has added a layer of horror to our grief that is incredibly difficult to process and to bear,” Susan Daniel told the court.

“More than anything, I worry about the heavy burden this tragedy has placed upon our son, the stain of the memory of his childhood home, and the difficult task of incorporating it into his family story.”

Story continues below advertisement

White was arrested three months after the killing, and police found a knife and shoes with Daniel’s blood on them in his van.

During the trial, neither the Crown nor the defence had called any psychiatric evidence, and White explicitly opted not to pursue a mental illness defence.

Nevertheless, his lawyer told the court there was “compelling” evidence his client had an impaired state of mind at the time of the incident, and that White “genuinely believed” his own version of the story.

— With files from Rumina Daya

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices