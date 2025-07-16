Nordic spa a go: Scandinave Spa’s Edmonton location set to open in 2028

Send this page to someone via email

Months after a rezoning debate at city hall, Edmonton is officially getting its first nordic spa wellness centre.

Ontario-based company Scandinave Spa is moving forward with building its fifth location in Canada on a property perched atop of North Saskatchewan River banks in southwest Edmonton that was previously owned by the University of Alberta trust.

It’s also the company’s first Alberta location. Scandinave has four Nordic spas elsewhere: two in Quebec in Mont-Tremblant and Montreal, another north of Toronto near Collingwood, Ont., on the shore of Lake Huron, and one in the B.C. resort community of Whistler.

Travel Alberta said Edmonton was chosen as the location for Scandinave Group’s next spa due to its mix of natural and urban aspects.

“Sustainable and responsible construction and operations remain top priorities as the group aims to preserve and enhance the natural environment along the river valley,” a news release issued Wednesday said.

Scandinave Group co-founder and board chairman Vincent Damphousse played for the Edmonton Oilers in the 1990s and said the city holds a special place in his heart.

“I’m thrilled to see Scandinave Spa become part of the city’s vibrant future. For me, this project is more than just a development. It’s a way to give back to the community and help position Edmonton as a premier wellness destination,” Damphousse said.

The Edmonton spa is expected to open in 2028. Travel Alberta said the attraction is expected to generate approximately $121 million in total economic impact over the first ten years. Tax revenue is expected to be about $18 million in that same timeframe, the agency said.

Details on the size of the Edmonton facility and what amenities will be offered are not yet available, however Scandinave Spa’s other locations range from 25,000 to 72,000 square feet and include hot and cold thermal pools, massage therapy, saunas, steam rooms and outdoor firepit relaxation areas.

Construction is expected to generate about 330 temporary jobs, and after opening, Travel Alberta said the spa is expected to result in 52 permanent full-time jobs.

“This exciting addition will not only create jobs and boost the local economy, but it will also enhance the quality of life for both residents and visitors and contribute to the kind of vibrant, livable communities that help attract global investment,” said Edmonton Global CEO Malcolm Bruce.

“The visitor economy is a huge economic driver and offerings like this will help elevate the region’s profile and draw the attention of investors and developers-unlocking further economic opportunities.”

Travel Alberta said it supported the project through its new Investor Concierge program, which the government agency said provides strategic market insights, access to data, and a financial incentive.

The project is also supported by the Government of Alberta’s investment and growth fund (IGF), the City of Edmonton, Edmonton Global, and Explore Edmonton, the news release said.

The fund is described as a deal-closing incentive designed to be offered in select late-stage investment decisions when there are “demonstrable barriers to making a final investment decision in Alberta.”

Earlier this year, Edmonton city council approved rezoning of the 10.5-acre piece of land in the south Edmonton neighbourhood of Brander Gardens, just west of Whitemud Drive near 53rd Avenue.

The large gated lot called Soaring Lands was bequeathed to the U of A in 2010 by the late Sandy Mactaggart and his wife Cecile.

Mactaggart was one of the owners of Maclab Enterprises, a land development company responsible for much of the residential construction in Edmonton after 1949.

However, the university found the grand mansion built in the 1950s could not support its teaching or research mandate so a decision was made to decommission the house and clear the site for future real estate development.

Alberta has one other such facility — the 50,000 sq. ft. Kananaskis Nordic Spa, located 45 minutes west of Calgary that opened in 2018.

This is not the first time someone has tried to build a Nordic spa in Edmonton but the first to apparently succeed.

In 2019, two concepts were floated in the region.

A group of entrepreneurs proposed an indoor-outdoor spa concept to be built near Fort Edmonton Park, but it never came to fruition after the Fort Edmonton Management Co. and the Edmonton Nordic Spa group said it had “dissolved their partnership.”

Also in 2019, Quebec company Groupe Nordik, which already has Nordic spas in several Canadian cities, announced plans for a $50-million spa west of Edmonton in Parkland County. The facility never ended up being built.

