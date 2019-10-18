Nordic Spa proposed for Fort Edmonton Park a no-go

Send this page to someone via email

Plans to build a Nordic spa at Fort Edmonton Park have evaporated.

In an announcement Friday, the Fort Edmonton Management Co. and the Edmonton Nordic Spa group said they have “dissolved their partnership” and that the planned project adjacent to Fort Edmonton Park would not be going forward.

The project, first announced last May, would have seen Fort Edmonton park become the site of the city’s first-ever Nordic spa. The project was set to go in front of the City’s public hearing agenda on Oct. 21.

In a statement, the president and CEO of the Fort Edmonton Management Co. Darren Dalgleish said that he was disappointed that the groups couldn’t come to an agreement.

“Both organizations worked hard to find commercially viable common ground, but in the end, we could not make it work,” Dalgleish said.

The hope was that the project would be ready to open in fall 2020.

“A lot of effort went into the discussions and planning around the spa,” Hank Van Weelden with the Edmonton Nordic Spa Group said.

“We revisited our proposed plans and were not successful in finding a solution that had long-term sustainability for both organizations,” he said.

Weelden added that his organization still considered itself to have been “pleased” with the process it went through with FEMCo and wished Fort Edmonton Park “nothing but the best”.

The Edmonton Nordic Spa Group said it will now begin the process of searching for a new site for the spa.

A new location will need to be found for the Edmonton Nordic Spa, after plans to develop near Fort Edmonton Park fell through. Courtesy: Edmonton Nordic Spa

1:32 Site of proposed Nordic spa revealed Site of proposed Nordic spa revealed